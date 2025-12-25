Common evaluation system reintroduced to give tribal students in Tiruchy a measure of board examination

TIRUCHY: As part of its efforts to acclimatise students of Government Tribal Residential Schools (GTR) to board exam environment, the tribal welfare department, in coordination with school education department, reintroduced the common evaluation system for Class 10 and 12 half-yearly examinations which ended on Tuesday.

Officials in the tribal welfare department said this will make students familiar with board exam standards. As part of the new framework, question papers are set by the education department and are common for all schools within each district, while answer scripts of GTR will be evaluated statewide in line with public examination standards.

The decision was taken by the Adi Dravidar tribal welfare department to improve performance of students. The system, reintroduced after nearly a decade, is being implemented for the first time this academic year and is aimed at improving exam preparedness, and increasing pass percentages.