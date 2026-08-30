Committee to probe power failure at Jaipur NEET-PG centre: NBEMS sources

New Delhi: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has constituted a three-member committee to investigate the internal power supply failure that disrupted the NEET-PG 2026 examination at two iON Digital Zone centres in Sitapura in Jaipur, Rajasthan, sources said on Sunday.
The examination could not be completed at the affected centres due to the power supply issues, affecting candidates appearing for the test.
The committee will examine the circumstances leading to the power failure and ascertain the reasons for the disruption. It comprises a senior official from the Rajasthan government, a joint secretary-level officer from the Union health ministry and a senior engineering official from the Central Electricity Authority.
"The committee will examine the matter and submit its report within the stipulated timeframe," a source said.
The development comes after the NBEMS announced that the examination for 2,445 affected candidates at the two centres would be conducted afresh on September 5 at 3 pm in Jaipur.
The NBEMS has also expressed regret for the inconvenience caused to the affected candidates and said the re-examination is being conducted to ensure that they receive a fair and equitable opportunity.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.