Committee reviews feasibility of new courses in Coimbatore colleges

Coimbatore: The course scrutiny committee from the Office of the Joint Director of Collegiate Education, Coimbatore region, inspected the feasibility of starting new courses at government arts and science colleges under its jurisdiction and submitted a report to the Directorate of Collegiate Education (DCE) recently.

After reviewing the feasibility, the DCE will take steps to approve the courses for colleges in the upcoming academic year.

According to official sources, in November 2025, the DCE invited proposals from government colleges to introduce new courses based on student demand. In response, several colleges across the state, including those in the Coimbatore region, proposed starting these new courses.

Following this, the DCE formed a committee headed by the Regional Joint Directors and senior professors from the Commerce, Arts, and Science groups as members. The committee inspected the feasibility of starting new courses such as infrastructure for the courses, student demand, job opportunities, etc in colleges in Coimbatore region comprising districts of Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode, Nilgiris.

For instance, Government Arts College, Coimbatore proposed Visual Communication undergraduate course and Economics for PhD programmes. Similarly, Government Arts and Science College for Women, Puliyakulam, proposed undergraduate courses such as Microbiology and Biochemistry, sources added.

Coimbatore Regional Joint Director of Collegiate Education, N Shenbagalakshmi, told TNIE that most of the colleges in region proposed to start the new courses and committee inspected colleges and submitted report to the DCE.

She said that top officers will take steps on this matter.