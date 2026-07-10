US Embassy in Delhi affirms commitment to student visa rules amid appointment delays for Indian applicants

New Delhi, India (ANI): The United States Embassy spokesperson in New Delhi on Thursday said that the US government remains committed to processing student visas in accordance with established regulations, as Indian students continue to report delays in securing visa appointments.

Responding to queries on visa delays, the spokesperson for the US Embassy in New Delhi said, "The United States Government is committed to processing visas in accordance with established regulations and guidelines to ensure that qualified applicants are approved for study in the United States while maintaining national security."

The spokesperson added, "All student visa applications are adjudicated on a case-by-case basis in strict accordance with established regulations and guidelines."

Advising applicants to rely on official sources for updates, the spokesperson said, "For current estimated visa interview wait times and processing schedules, applicants should consult the official Department of State travel website or the specific webpage of the relevant US Embassy or Consulate."

The statement comes at a time when US Vice President JD Vance on Wednesday (local time) announced that the US Department of Labour has launched investigations and issued subpoenas against alleged foreign fraudsters accused of misusing the H-1B visa programme, saying the Trump administration would ensure the scheme does not undermine American workers.

Speaking in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Vance said the action was part of a broader fraud enforcement effort aimed at protecting taxpayer money and preventing misuse of visa programmes.

"We have a programme called the H-1B visa programme. This goes to show how broad-based the fraud task force is. We're fighting for your taxpayer money, but we're also making sure that fraudsters don't take advantage of these visa programmes," Vance said.

For India, the development is significant as the H-1B visa programme serves as a key pathway for Indian professionals seeking employment opportunities in the United States, particularly in sectors such as technology, engineering, healthcare and finance.

Due to India's large pool of skilled workers in specialised fields, Indian nationals account for a significant share of H-1B visa recipients each year, making changes to the programme a key issue for New Delhi.

According to the US student visa guidelines, foreign students must first secure admission to a US educational institution before applying for a visa. Once accepted, the institution issues the required Form I-20, which must be submitted with the visa application.

The guidelines state that new students can receive F and M student visas up to 365 days before the start of their course, while travel to the United States is permitted within 30 days of the start date mentioned on the Form I-20.

The F-1 visa is the most common category for students pursuing academic studies at accredited US colleges, universities, private secondary schools, or approved English-language programmes. The M-1 visa is meant for students enrolled in non-academic or vocational education and training programmes.

Applicants are required to submit a completed DS-160 application form, a valid passport, a recent photograph, an original signed Form I-20, proof of payment of the SEVIS (I-901) fee, and an interview appointment confirmation, along with any supporting documents relevant to their application. The guidelines also note that spouses of principal applicants must submit a photocopy of their marriage certificate.

The US Department of State also operates EducationUSA, its official higher education advising network. In India, EducationUSA has advising centres in Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Mumbai, guiding students seeking higher education opportunities in the United States.

The guidelines further state that eligible F-1 visa holders may apply for up to 12 months of Optional Practical Training (OPT) after completing their academic programme, subject to approval and immigration requirements.

They also caution that students who remain away from their studies for more than five months may be required to obtain a new student visa before returning to the United States.