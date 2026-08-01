Committed to improving education quality in government schools, says Haryana CM

Chandigarh, Aug 1 (IANS): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said that the government is fully committed to improving the quality of education in government schools and providing them with better infrastructure.
“In this direction, new buildings for 150 government schools will be developed. For the design and construction of these schools, the best models adopted by leading states and reputed institutions across the country, along with guidance from experts, will be taken into consideration,” he stated.
The Chief Minister was chairing a review meeting of the School Education Department here.
Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda was also present at the meeting.
During the meeting, various schemes and activities of the department aimed at promoting quality and modern education were reviewed in detail. Special focus was laid on the comprehensive development and strengthening of 719 Model Schools in Haryana, including Sansriti Model Schools, Chief Minister’s Early English and Excellence Schools, and PM-SHRI Schools.
The Chief Minister directed the officers to ensure that the required infrastructure and facilities are provided in all these schools on priority. He made it clear that new buildings, additional classrooms, separate toilets, strong boundary walls, playgrounds, science and computer laboratories, digital labs, smart classrooms, libraries, new furniture, tablets and other modern teaching resources should be provided in a timely manner.
The Chief Minister directed the officers of the Finance Department and the Education Department to ensure that there would be no shortage of funds for these development works and that all construction works should be completed at the earliest.
The Chief Minister said government schools would be transformed with high-quality furniture, digital and smart classrooms, artificial intelligence (AI)-based learning facilities, vocational education, state-of-the-art science and computer laboratories, and digital libraries.
He said the objective of the government is to provide students in government schools with a high-quality learning environment so that these schools emerge as centres of excellence in quality education. These 150 new schools and 719 Model Schools will serve as a source of inspiration and role models for all other schools in the state.
He called upon the officers to implement this ambitious plan in a time-bound manner and make Haryana a leading state in the country in the field of school education.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.