Maharashtra govt sets up commission to probe MPSC exam malpractices, paper leaks

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has appointed a commission of inquiry to investigate alleged malpractices and question paper leaks in nine examinations conducted by the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC), an official said on Thursday.
November 16 is the deadline for candidates, students and other stakeholders to submit their statements to the panel.
The commission, headed by Justice Dilip Bhosale, retired chief justice of the Allahabad High Court, will conduct a detailed inquiry into allegations of malpractices, including the leak of question papers or answer keys in various competitive examinations conducted by the MPSC, said IAS officer Tukaram Mundhe in a statement.
Mundhe, currently serving as Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner, is also the member-secretary of the inquiry panel.
The inquiry will cover nine examinations held between 2023 and 2026, including the Drug Inspector Examination Group-B, 2025; Maharashtra Group-B (Non-Gazetted) Services Combined Preliminary and Main Examinations, 2025; Maharashtra Group-C Services Combined Preliminary and Main Examinations, 2025; and Maharashtra Agriculture Services Main Examination, 2024.
It will also look into the Food and Drugs Administrative Services Main Examination, 2023, Maharashtra Civil Engineering Services Main Examination, 2025, and Maharashtra Electrical Engineering Services Main Examination, 2025.
Candidates, students, individuals and registered organisations possessing relevant information have been invited to submit their statements in the form of affidavits in Marathi or English before the commission on or before November 16, 2026, Mundhe said.
The commission is functioning from Room No. 201, second floor, Food and Drug Administration Building, Bandra-Kurla Complex.
Submissions must include valid identity proof and self-attested copies of relevant supporting documents. Copies of the statements and accompanying documents must also be emailed to complaints.inquirycomm.mpsc@maharashtra.gov.in.
The submissions would be treated as confidential, Mundhe said, adding that the commission would scrutinise the documents and decide whether the senders should be examined as witnesses.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.