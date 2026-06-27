Piyush Goyal holds talks with UK India Business Council on unlocking new opportunities



He stressed collaboration, cooperation, and partnerships as a way to move faster. The Minister spoke of the need to have high growth ambition and work accordingly.

"I do believe that what we will seize now will become very valuable. Very often in our cosy comfort, we lose track, time passes by. And then we get into the typical rut of claiming success when we have 5, 7, or 10% growth. International trade normally grows at 4 to 6%, or 5%. If that is the kind of level of ambition that we will keep as a nation, it'll be completely a betrayal of the trust that the world has in us today," he said. (ANI)