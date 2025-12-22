Command centre established to track wildlife 24x7 in TN's Gudalur

NILGIRIS: As part of mitigating human-wildlife conflict, a state-of-the-art Command-and-Control Centre has been established at Genepool Garden in the Nadugani forest range in the Gudalur forest division.

The centre, constructed at a cost of Rs 6 crore, was inaugurated on Saturday by Nilgiris MP A Raja in the presence of Supriya Sahu Additional Chief Secretary of Environment, Climate Change, and Forests, and other senior forest department officials, and Nilgiris district collector Lakshmi Bhavya Tanneeru.

Thirty-four AI-enabled cameras and 12 highly advanced AI-based monitoring systems have been set up at 46 locations in the human-wildlife conflict hotspots in the forest division as part of the modernisation of the Tamil Nadu Forest Force.