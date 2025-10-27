Comet 3I/ATLAS approaching Sun SOON: Here’s what to expect

The mysterious interstellar object 3I/ATLAS, which originated beyond our solar system, is expected to approach the Sun around October 29 and October 30.

It is predicted to go around the Sun at a distance of roughly 1.4 au (130 million miles, or 210 million kilometers), barely inside Mars' orbit.

Comet 3I/ATLAS is now the most discussed interstellar object among astronomers and scientists working around the clock on studying its size and physical properties, Mint reports.

This enigmatic celestial body was detected on July 1, 2025, by the NASA-funded ATLAS (Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System) survey telescope in Rio Hurtado, Chile.

According to a NASA official from the Center for Near Earth Object Studies (CNEOS), Comet 3I/ATLAS originated outside of our solar system. When the orbit of 3I/ATLAS is traced back in time, it is evident that the comet originated outside of our solar system.

"Comet 3I/ATLAS is the third known object from outside our solar system to be discovered passing through our celestial neighborhood," the agency reported.

Scientists are calling the interstellar visitor 3I/ATLAS a genuine Black Swan occurrence. The term "Black Swan" refers to an extremely rare and unexpected event with significant consequences.

Impact of Sun

The closest it will get to Earth is around 1.8 astronomical units. It will make its closest approach to the Sun on October 30, 2025.

The contact is likely to radically alter the comet.

When 3I/ATLAS passes close to the Sun, its ices will likely vaporise, providing astronomers with a rare glimpse into how foreign comets behave when they heat up near our star.

The Sun's heat and radiation are bringing the comet to life, causing it to emit gas and dust, which form a halo around the nucleus. As the comet approaches the Sun, the material from the coma is swept into a lengthy tail that can extend to millions of miles in length.

Visibility from Earth

3I/ATLAS has been visible to ground-based telescopes since September 2025, until it passes too close to the Sun to observe in October 2025.

It will resurface on the opposite side of the Sun in early December 2025, allowing for further observations.

However, indications indicate that 3I/ATLAS is currently obscured in the sun's glare and cannot be seen from Earth.