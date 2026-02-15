Come April, new Delhi school fee act to face final test

The government further told the Court that the law was to be enforced from the next academic year (2026–27) onwards. Government’s strategy worked as after its clarification, the Court said that since its intervention was concerned only with the ‘haste of implementation’, its further intervention at this stage was not necessary.

To put it simply, the Supreme Court did not strike down the law, but in a way empowered the Delhi government for its rollout to the next academic year. To be fair to the Rekha Gupta-led Delhi government, it had never promised to bring a law with retrospective effect. The passage and notification of the law too, never gave an indication that it would be implemented with retrospective effect.