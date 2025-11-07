Columbia University sees dip in international student enrolments

Columbia University is prepared for a probable drop in international enrolment next year after early admissions statistics revealed fewer applicants from abroad, Acting University President Claire Shipman told the University Senate on October 24, according to the Columbia Daily Spectator.

The shift comes as overseas students confront stiffer visa requirements and uncertainty about research funding by the United States of America government, events that might have an impact on both campus demography and university budgets.

According to the Spectator, Shipman believes the current admissions cycle has put the University in a cautious position as it considers the following cohort.

She emphasised that recent events and legislative changes may have caused prospective students and their families abroad to regard studying in the United States as dangerous.

According to the Spectator, international students made up 39 per cent of Columbia's student body in 2024.

Their tuition revenue accounts for about 13 per cent of the University's operating budget, according to Politico and the University's 2025 financial report.

According to The Spectator, student worries have grown in response to government immigration steps taken this year.

In March, Immigration and Customs Enforcement detained Palestinian students Mahmoud Khalil and Mohsen Mahdawi, alleging national security concerns related to political involvement. Both were later released with no criminal charges.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio also attempted to revoke more than 300 student visas across the country. According to an email from University Provost Angela Olinto obtained by the Spectator, four Columbia students were initially affected until some visas were reissued.