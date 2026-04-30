Sree Narayana Guru Open University invites applications from higher education institutions

KOLLAM: Sree Narayana Guru Open University has invited applications from higher education institutions interested in functioning as Learner Support Centres (study centres), examination centres, and facilities with computer lab support.

Eligible institutions include government, aided, and unaided colleges across all districts in Kerala, including engineering colleges, provided they are affiliated with any university in the state and have adequate infrastructure.

Applicants must submit the duly filled format available on the university's official website via email to registrar@sgou.ac.in. The last date for submission of applications is May 20, 2026, at 5 pm.

For detailed information and application forms, candidates can visit the official website of the university, said a press release issued by the University.