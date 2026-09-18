College teacher among four held for alleged drug peddling in Malappuram

Malappuram: A college teacher and three others have been arrested for allegedly peddling drugs and other narcotic substances, including MDMA, in Nilambur here, police said on Friday.

The accused were identified as Suhail Peringodan, a teacher at a college in Mampad, Reena T N, Vivek Vijayan and Subrahmanyan.

They were arrested on Thursday following a tip-off, police said.