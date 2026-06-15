Bengaluru students embrace freedom, uncertainty as they prepare for college life

Bengaluru: As colleges across Bengaluru prepare to welcome a new batch of students in the coming weeks, many recent PUC graduates are spending their summer balancing excitement, reflection and anticipation as they prepare for a major transition in their lives.

For Ipshita Sengupta, who will be joining Mount Carmel College, Vasanth Nagar, for a BA in Psychology, college represents a chance to start afresh. "I was always a rebellious kid, so my school experience wasn't a complete utopia," she says with a laugh. "Now I'm free. I am going to college."

Unlike previous summer vacations, which came with the certainty of returning to school, this year's break feels markedly different for many students. Adithi Vijayakumar, who has secured admission to the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs), describes the transition as both exciting and nerve-wracking.