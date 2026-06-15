Bengaluru students embrace freedom, uncertainty as they prepare for college life

Bengaluru: As colleges across Bengaluru prepare to welcome a new batch of students in the coming weeks, many recent PUC graduates are spending their summer balancing excitement, reflection and anticipation as they prepare for a major transition in their lives.
For Ipshita Sengupta, who will be joining Mount Carmel College, Vasanth Nagar, for a BA in Psychology, college represents a chance to start afresh. "I was always a rebellious kid, so my school experience wasn't a complete utopia," she says with a laugh. "Now I'm free. I am going to college."
Unlike previous summer vacations, which came with the certainty of returning to school, this year's break feels markedly different for many students. Adithi Vijayakumar, who has secured admission to the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs), describes the transition as both exciting and nerve-wracking.
"Every other summer vacation, things were established — you go back to school and have structure in your life. But this feels completely different," she says.
With board examinations and entrance tests now behind them, students are making up for lost time by pursuing hobbies and interests that had been put on hold. Sengupta has spent her summer reading books, attending dance and bungee fitness classes, and spending time with her pet dog. Sakshath Sumanth Srikakulam, who will be joining BMS College for Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning engineering, has been learning AI-assisted coding, attending martial arts classes and maintaining a fitness routine.
Many students are also looking forward to exploring opportunities beyond academics. Srikakulam, a guitarist and aspiring vocalist, hopes to join a college band and participate in cultural activities.
"I started learning in Class 11, so I couldn't take part in school band events. Now I feel like I can go out there and show my skills," he says.
Similarly, Sengupta, a former national-level karate practitioner, is eager to return to martial arts and participate in inter-collegiate competitions.
For students moving away from home, the transition brings an additional mix of excitement and apprehension. Vijayakumar is looking forward to experiencing hostel life, meeting new people and creating a comfortable living space of her own.
"The dream college experience is having the time to explore myself, meet new people and live with a roommate," she says. "It's definitely scary, but I think I'll learn to trust myself."
As the new academic year approaches, students across the city are preparing to leave behind familiar routines and step into a phase marked by greater independence, new opportunities and personal growth.