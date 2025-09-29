College Sports League’s pilot tourney draws wide applause

The four teams that topped the group stages competed in the ‘super league’ with the top two teams meeting in the final.

According to coaches and players the league was well organised. For Vipin Vidhu, captain of Mar Athanasius, the event was one of the best experiences in college football.

“The league was conducted smoothly in terms of organisation and the facilities were great. The players got enough and more playing time, which itself was great exposure for us,” he said.

“A league-format competition is necessary for the growth of players. It helps us best analyse the talent and quality of individual players,” said Harry Benny, coach of Mar Athanasius.

"More matches and more playtime will also help scouts identify new talents," he said. The staging of matches in August, the peak of monsoon in Kerala, was the only inconvenience that participants pointed out.