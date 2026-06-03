Cuddalore Collector launches AI training to speed up Government services

Cuddalore: District Collector Sibi Adithya Senthil Kumar inaugurated a training programme for government officials on handling files using Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology at the conference hall of the District Collectorate on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said government officials should learn new technologies to ensure that government services and welfare schemes reach the public easily.

He said a two-day training programme was being conducted on the use of AI technology for handling files in a simple manner."AI technology will help departments such as School Education, Agriculture, Revenue and Cooperation complete official work quickly and present information in a simple manner," he said.

The Collector said AI technology could also be used for preparing official correspondence to senior officers, project reports and files related to new schemes. Officials could also retrieve information from files already in use in government offices and complete work faster, he added.

Urging officials to make effective use of the training programme in their day-to-day work, the Collector said, "This will help speed up government work and enable services to be delivered to the public promptly."