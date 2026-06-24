Collector distributes birth certificates to Irular and tribal students in Killai

CUDDALORE: Cuddalore District Collector Sibi Adithya Senthil Kumar on Tuesday distributed birth certificates to Irular and tribal students residing in areas under the Killai Town Panchayat.
The beneficiaries were students from Cecil Nagar, MGR Nagar, Kalaignar Nagar and Greed Nagar in Killai Town Panchayat.
Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that school students belonging to the Irular and tribal communities living in areas under Chidambaram taluk had not been issued birth certificates since 2012.
Details of students who had not obtained birth certificates were collected through the headmasters of the Panchayat Union Middle Schools in MGR Nagar and Kalaignar Nagar and forwarded to the Executive Officer of Killai Town Panchayat.
"The issue was brought to the direct attention of the District Collector through the Town Panchayat administration, following which instructions were issued to take immediate steps to provide birth certificates to the students," he said.
According to the Collector, birth certificates were distributed to 39 students studying in the Panchayat Union Middle Schools in MGR Nagar and Kalaignar Nagar under Killai Town Panchayat.
Assistant Director of Town Panchayats Mohamed Rizwan, Killai Town Panchayat Executive Officer M Malar, school teachers and others participated in the event.