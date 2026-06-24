Collector distributes birth certificates to Irular and tribal students in Killai

CUDDALORE: Cuddalore District Collector Sibi Adithya Senthil Kumar on Tuesday distributed birth certificates to Irular and tribal students residing in areas under the Killai Town Panchayat.

The beneficiaries were students from Cecil Nagar, MGR Nagar, Kalaignar Nagar and Greed Nagar in Killai Town Panchayat.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that school students belonging to the Irular and tribal communities living in areas under Chidambaram taluk had not been issued birth certificates since 2012.