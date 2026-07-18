Tamil Nadu targets education loans for over one lakh students in 2026–27



On appointments in universities, the Minister denied allegations of corruption in the appointment of deans and Syndicate members, stating that the Chief Minister was personally monitoring the process.

On the Naan Mudhalvan scheme, Viswanathan said it was launched by the previous DMK government and added that the present government had taken its own policy decisions after assuming office, which he described as a normal practice following a change in government.

The Naan Mudhalvan ("I am the First") scheme is a skill development initiative by the Tamil Nadu government. Launched in 2022, it equips students and youth with industry-relevant skills, coding, robotics, and spoken English. It also offers scholarships and coaching for Union government exams.