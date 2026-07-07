Collar blind: The growing demand for skilled labour

What do TSMC's $40 billion semiconductor project, NASA's $23 billion Space Launch System, and the $650 billion that the world's four largest technology companies have committed to data centres have in common? All three have faced months-long delays because of the same bottleneck, a shortage of skilled blue-collar workers.

This is an expensive proof of an apparent paradox, that even the most sophisticated technologies ultimately have a maintenance requirement. A truth obscured under the prestige of prestigious degrees and designations. In India, much of the organised skilled workforce is trained through two institutions: the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) and polytechnic colleges.

"Imagine a house under construction," explains Adarsh S B, a recent polytechnic graduate. "The skilled workers who install the wiring, plumbing, and structural components are the ITI workers. The person supervising the site and managing its execution, often the contractor, is the polytechnic diploma holder. The engineer with a BTech degree oversees the project as a whole. Rlemove any one of them, and the physical house won't exist."

While both institutions are often grouped under vocational education, their learning outcomes differ. ITIs offer short-term, trade-oriented training in fields such as welding, fitting, electrical work, machining, refrigeration and automotive servicing. Polytechnic colleges, meanwhile, offer three-year diploma programmes in disciplines such as civil, mechanical, electrical and computer engineering. One produces skilled tradespeople; the other trains technicians.

Vasand, a trade instructor at a polytechnic institute in Kerala, says, "The value of a polytechnic education is heavily underestimated because people do not fully understand where it can lead. Diploma holders are recruited into manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, electric vehicles and industrial automation,” he says. “The jobs are there, and so is the growth. The challenge is convincing students that these careers deserve the same respect as conventional professional degrees.”

According to NITI Aayog, approximately 82% to 90% of India's blue-collar workforce is engaged in the informal sector. Despite this lack of formal structure, these workers contribute between 45% and 50% of the country's GDP. By 2030, industry experts project that 70% of the 90 million new jobs expected to be created in India will fall under the blue-collar category, driven by initiatives such as Make in India and PM Gati Shakti, as well as global manufacturing shifts associated with China diversification strategies. Recognising this emerging demand, several states are partnering with companies such as Tata Technologies to convert vocational institutes into Centres of Excellence, with training centred on Industry 4.0 skills such as robotics, electric mobility and industrial automation.

But the economy's demand for skilled labour has not translated into greater social regard for technical and trade education. "Compared with last year, our admissions are down by nearly 20%. Everyone wants to become an engineer or a white-collar employee. I think, as a society, we need to realise that not everyone needs a white-collar job, nor can everyone have one. Without a proper division of labour, the world cannot function. The world needs both white-collar and blue-collar workers in equal measure," says Jyothi, principal at ITI Beypore.

The admonition, "study hard, or you'll end up as a mechanic or a plumber" remains a familiar deterrent in many Indian households. But this narrative is changing because the economy demands it. India's growth ambitions are forcing a reappraisal of Durkheim's notion of organic solidarity – the more technologically complex societies become, the more dependent they grow on specialised forms of labour. The future may be digital, but the operating system of civilisation is specialised labour.