Collaborative Innovation: How Industry-Academia Partnerships Fuel Start-up Growth

The need of the hour is thus to develop such ecosystems that deliver not just products, but also a keen perspective, by virtue of rigorous research and entrepreneurial proclivity. Using strategic collaboration, such start-ups can set benchmarks for thought leadership by combining diverse concepts such as materials engineering, biotechnology, and Artificial Intelligence. Prime examples of these technological collaborations are seen in the form of bacteria-infused concrete in the Netherlands or Alkali-Activated Concrete in Australia, France, and the UK. Further examples can be seen in the applications of 3D concrete printing in Denmark and other Western countries. Life Cycle Assessments have evinced the environmental benefits of these materials. However, the lack of global standardization limits these innovations mainly to small-scale and prefabricated or precast applications. There is great potential for the industries to tap into these alternative solutions to traditional construction practices for long-term benefits. Developing stat-ups to demonstrate the practical utility of such technologies can also encourage policymakers to rethink their strategies and make further investments in the development of infrastructure.

Shifting to a new technology will mandate training and skill development in the working personnel. This will create more opportunities for jobs in interdisciplinary fields where academic graduates can make a smooth transition to the industry. Academic institutions can include courses in their curriculum to provide industrial exposure to the students in the form of internships or industry-guided theses. This will enable the students to gain awareness about the latest industrial innovations that are not always within the scope of traditional academic coursework. This can facilitate the development of industry-ready skillset in fresh graduates and reduce the risk of impractical results associated with solely academic research and ensure satisfactory investment of funds provided by the industrial stakeholders.