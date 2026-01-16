VP Radhakrishnan celebrates Ramakrishna Hospital's 50th golden jubilee in Coimbatore

Coimbatore: The Vice President CP Radhakrishnan on Thursday attended the 50th Golden Jubilee celebrations of Ramakrishna Hospital in Coimbatore, where he presented awards to senior doctors and honoured them.



At the event, SNR Trust administrators Sundararajan and Narendran, along with hospital administrators, were present.



Delivering the keynote address, Radhakrishnan said, "Ramakrishna Hospital has been rendering outstanding services in the medical field. He noted that the hospital has the distinction of introducing and excelling in medical tourism more than 50 years ago."