Coimbatore teachers urge pre-year transfer counselling

COIMBATORE: Government school teachers in Coimbatore urged the School Education Department to conduct transfer counselling before the academic year begins.

A secondary grade teacher from a panchayat union middle school in Pollachi district told TNIE, "The conditions of the general transfer counselling policy clearly state that the counselling should be done in May. Further, it also states that no transfer counselling should be done during the academic sessions."

"But the department conducts counselling for teachers every academic year during the academic period, due to which, the education of the students gets hindered as teachers have to shift from one school to another in the middle of the academic year," he said.

Another teacher said different teachers follow different techniques and strategies to teach lessons to students. "Students will be confused and their education will be affected If teachers are transferred right in the middle of the academic year."

A functionary of the Tamil Nadu Elementary School Teachers' Federation, said, "Before starting the academic year, officers should conduct counselling for teachers to advise them on going through transfers without hampering education. But, they do not do this, due to which, the education of students is affected. "

Top officers of the school education department were not available for comments despite repeated attempts to reach them.