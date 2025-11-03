Coimbatore hostel food scare: 14 engg students fall ill after insect-laden sweet

As many as 14 students from the Nehru Institute of Engineering and Technology at Thirumalaiyampalayam on the outskirts of Coimbatore fell ill after consuming dinner at their college hostel on Saturday. sTen were treated as outpatients at Madukkarai Government Hospital, while four were admitted as inpatients. All were discharged on Sunday following treatment for vomiting, abdominal pain, and diarrhoea, doctors confirmed.

The private institution hosts around 455 first-year engineering students at its Thirumalaiyampalayam facility, where food is supplied by a private caterer. Saturday’s dinner included Rava Kesari as a sweet. Students reported finding insects and worms in the dessert. Several felt nauseous immediately and sought treatment at Madukkarai GH.

That night, a group of students protested at the college entrance, demanding action against the authorities.

Multi-department probe uncovers hygiene lapses

Separate investigations were conducted on Sunday by police, health, and food safety departments. Inspectors found severe unhygienic conditions in the kitchen and storeroom. The kitchen roof had flaking paint, lacked proper ventilation and lighting, and was unclean. Raw materials were improperly stored, with no pest control measures or sewage outlet in place.

"The catering agency was imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 and ordered to close the mess and kitchen until hygienic food practices are ensured," said Dr T Anuradha, food safety officer, Coimbatore.

College claims protest was staged

The college management accused a group of students of violating hostel rules and orchestrating the incident with malicious intent. Dr A Muralidharan, public relations director, noted that only 14 out of 455 students raised concerns. "We take great care with food. No student raised such issues earlier. A section of first-year students staying at the hostel were restrained from going outside. Hence they intentionally created an issue," he said.

A week earlier, around 128 students at a private engineering college in Namakkal fell ill after allegedly consuming contaminated water.