Coconut picker to World Masters athlete — Thavanur man’s tale of passion rekindled

MALAPPURAM: At 54, when most people begin to slow down, Thavanur native Salim is picking up speed.

A lifelong coconut picker who spent decades battling financial setbacks and personal responsibilities, he never imagined that his second innings would unfold on the athletics track.

Yet today, this late bloomer stands as one of Kerala’s most inspiring masters athletes — a national gold medallist now training his way to the 2026 World Masters Athletics Championships in Daegu, South Korea.

Salim spent most of his life climbing coconut trees, never once imagining a future in sports. It was only after turning 50 that he rediscovered a passion he had abandoned decades earlier.