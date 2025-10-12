CocoClash: What overstimulating content does to kids

Fast cuts, flashy colours, loud noises… these screen-time staples may look fun, but they come at a hidden cost.
Here’s what the science says:
Watching ultra-fast cartoons (with rapid scene changes, jump cuts, high-pitched audio)
Can reduce executive function and delay attention span development. One study found just 9 minutes of fast content impaired cognitive control in preschoolers.
Binge-watching videos (especially autoplay-heavy formats like Reels or Shorts)
Disrupts the brain's reward system, leading to shorter attention spans and difficulty with delayed gratification.
Overuse of sound+light toys and musical games (especially under age 3)
Can overwhelm sensory systems, making real-world stimuli feel "boring" in comparison. Reduces interest in independent, imaginative play.
Exposure to “educational” but overly animated content leads to passive learning.
Children may mimic tone and exaggeration, but not develop conversational or emotional regulation skills.
Gaming apps with bright colours and constant feedback
Trains the brain to seek instant rewards, which is linked to frustration intolerance and reduced perseverance in tasks.
Switching rapidly between apps/content (e.g. jumping between YouTube, games, and chat).
Kids struggle with task persistence and show signs of mental fatigue even after short sessions.