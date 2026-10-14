Cockroach Janta Party calls for protest tomorrow at Connaught Place following Jantar Mantar arrests

New Delhi, Oct 14 (IANS): Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Wednesday urged "patriots" to gather at the Central Park in New Delhi's Connaught Place, to wave the Tricolour in protest against the arrest of his party's co-conveners Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka.
In a video message posted on social media platform X, Dipke termed the agitation as "Lehra do Tiranga".
"As you already know, Saurav and Ashutosh have been put in jail just for waving the Tricolour. So I request all the patriots, all those who love the Tricolour, to gather at Central Park in Connaught Place, at 5 p.m. on October 16, along with the Tricolour," he said.
"We will wave the Tricolour there and show that waving a 'Tiranga' is not a crime," he added.
Dipke asked those who are unable to reach the national capital, to undertake a 'Tiranga march' in their respective localities, in order to "show the authoritarians that our Tricolour is our pride and waving it is not a crime".
"It is possible that I might be arrested after this but I am not stressed about that. My 'Tiranga' is my pride and I will wave it at any cost," the CJP Chief asserted.
Earlier on Wednesday, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were sent to five-day judicial custody in the Jantar Mantar trespassing case, while another CJP leader Ajinkya Shinde was released on personal bond.
Das and Ranka have been placed in separate cells within Tihar Jail, people familiar with the matter said.
"Saurav Das has been placed in Jail No. 2. Ashutosh Ranka has been placed in Jail No. 4," the sources said.
Advocate Abhisht Hela, representing CJP leaders Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka and Ajinkya Shinde, speaking to IANS, said, "They have been sent to judicial custody for five days."
The three CJP members were put in preventive arrest for trespassing at Jantar Mantar, which has been de-notified as the designated protest site. They were booked for trespassing, bond violation and obstruction of public officials' duty. They were produced before a Magistrate at Mandir Marg in New Delhi on Wednesday morning.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.