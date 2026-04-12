Coastline of Second Chances

A pale orange light spreads across Kovalam Beach as rows of multicoloured surfboards lean casually against the Surf Turf shack, their edges catching the glow. The sea is still deciding its mood. Waves roll in with a quiet insistence, folding into themselves, breaking, retreating. A group gathers on the sand—some nervous, some impatient, some already at ease in the rhythm of it all.

Dharani Selvakumar stands before them, barefoot, his arm moving through the air. He traces the invisible architecture of a wave—where it gathers, where it curls, where it lets go. Everyone watches his hand. Beginners are led just ten metres into the water. The sea here is forgiving, almost instructional. “Even if a person doesn’t know how to swim, that’s fine,” says Operations Manager Rohan Katari, watching from the shore. “We do everything very close to the shore.” The waves break softly, predictably—an ideal classroom. “The maximum distance beginners go is where the waves are breaking.”

Surf Turf, founded in 2012, has turned this stretch of coast into something like an open school. Children as young as four and a half begin here. “We’ve had people start at four and a half,” Katari says. Some of them don’t stop. “We have students who are now part of national teams and travel abroad.”