Coastal AP on alert as cyclone Ditwah set to intensify rainfall in next 6 days

Speaking to ANI on Thursday, Vizag Cyclone Warning Centre Officer said, "Under this system, light to moderate rainfall is likely over coastal districts. The spatial distribution of rainfall is likely to increase over the coastal district over the next six days, especially in north coastal Andhra Pradesh," he said.



He outlined a day-by-day pattern for the northern belt: dry weather on day one; isolated showers on day two; scattered rainfall on day three; and fairly widespread rain on days four through six. On the seventh day, rainfall is expected to reduce to a scattered pattern.



Widespread, fairly widespread on the fourth, fifth, and sixth days, and scattered rainfall is likely on the seventh day over the North coastal Andhra Pradesh districts.

In the South coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh, isolated rain is likely on the first day, scattered rainfall on the second day, and widespread rainfall is very likely on the third, fourth, and fifth days.



For southern Coastal Andhra Pradesh, he said isolated rain will appear on day one, expanding to scattered showers on the second day.

