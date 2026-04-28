COAS General Dwivedi visits alma mater Sainik School Rewa

Earlier, General Upendra Dwivedi on Thursday (local time) was inducted into the International Hall of Fame, becoming the third Indian Army Chief to receive this honour.

General Dwivedi is the third Indian Army Chief to receive this honour.

In a post on X, the Indian Army said, "General Upendra Dwivedi, COAS, visited the Army War College (AWC), Carlisle Barracks, USA, where he was inducted into the International Hall of Fame - the third Indian Army Chief to receive this honour, after General V K Singh and General Bikram Singh. The COAS addressed the faculty and international student officers on leadership, professional military education and evolving security dynamics."