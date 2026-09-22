Coal India Limited’s annual CSR spend rises close to Rs 1,000 crore mark

CIL is also deliberately converging its CSR with national missions. It was the number one Central public sector enterprise contributor to the Swachh Vidyalaya Abhiyan, completing over 50,000 toilets in government schools; it was among the earliest major contributors to the PM-CARES Fund and ran an extensive Covid-19 relief programme, from dedicated hospitals in Odisha and Chhattisgarh to oxygen plants under "Mission Praana Vayu". The company’s scholarship schemes have covered over 2,500 children. This has been matched by major healthcare and education infrastructure such as a 500-bed medical college and hospital at Angul and a cardiac care centre at Jharsuguda, together worth Rs 596 crore, the statement said.