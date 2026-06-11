Why India is betting big on coal gasification to fuel its future

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 11 (ANI): India is ready to enter its "coal gasification decade" and industry players must view coal gasification as a major business opportunity that can support the country's fertiliser, chemical, steel and energy sectors while reducing import dependence, said Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy on Thursday.

Addressing the Coal Gasification Roadshow in Hyderabad, Reddy said the government's coal gasification initiative has received an encouraging response from industry and called for greater participation from businesses.

"I urge all the industry partners to view coal gasification not just as a policy initiative, but as a major business opportunity, a technology upgrading opportunity, and a nation-building opportunity, and to participate in it with confidence," the minister said.

He said Hyderabad occupies a key place in India's coal gasification plans because of its strong industrial ecosystem.

"Hyderabad is the ground zero of India's coal gasification journey. Hyderabad is the country's Pharma Capital... Hyderabad has a big industrial cluster," he said.

Highlighting the government's efforts to promote the sector, Reddy said the coal gasification scheme is being implemented at speed following Cabinet approval.

"Within just one month of Cabinet approval, we have also placed a draft Request for Proposal (RFP) in the public domain so that all stakeholders can share their views and suggestions, ensuring transparent participation and an industry-friendly implementation process," he said.

The minister said coal gasification offers multiple industrial applications and can help India reduce its import bill by producing key products domestically.

"One of the biggest strengths of coal gasification is its versatility. It can produce fertiliser, chemicals, hydrogen, clean fuels and even support steel manufacturing," he said.

Referring to international experience, the minister noted that countries such as China, the United States and South Africa have already adopted coal gasification technologies at scale.

"The Asia-Pacific region today accounts for over 70 per cent of global coal gasification capacity. India is one of the most promising markets in the sector. We have the coal reserves, the technology ecosystem, the policy support and political will needed to build a world-class gasification industry in our nation," he said.

Projecting confidence in India's industrial growth prospects, Reddy said, "India has created an environment where industry can invest with confidence and grow at scale."

The minister added that India's broader economic and governance reforms have laid the foundation for large-scale industrial initiatives such as coal gasification.

"Over the last 12 years, India has moved from policy paralysis to policy certainty, from delays to delivery, and from potential to performance," he said.

Calling coal gasification an important part of India's long-term development strategy, Reddy said, "Coal gasification is therefore not just a coal sector initiative; it is part of the larger journey of Viksit Bharat, Atmanirbhar Bharat and India's rise as a global manufacturing and industrial powerhouse."