Coaching centres must provide details of enrolled students to district officials: Bihar CM

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary said coaching institutes operating in the state will have to mandatorily provide details of enrolled students to district officials.
He said the education department has issued directives regarding operation of coaching institutes to prioritise students' interests.
"It will be mandatory for all coaching institutes to provide details of the students enrolled with them to the respective district administration," Choudhary said in a post on X.
The education department has been directed to frame regulations to ensure that no coaching institute operates during the teaching hours prescribed for schools and colleges, he said.
Choudhary said the state government is committed to ensuring discipline, transparency and quality education in Bihar.
The chief minister asserted that the welfare and academic interests of students are the among top priorities of his government.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.