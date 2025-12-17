CNG, domestic PNG prices set to drop by Rs 2-3 from January 1

The new tariff structure will benefit consumers across 312 geographical areas covered by 40 City Gas Distribution (CGD) companies operating in India. "This will benefit consumers in the transport sector who use CNG and households that use PNG in their kitchens," Tiwari said.

The PNGRB has mandated that the benefit of this rationalized tariff must be passed on to consumers, and the regulator will actively monitor compliance. "Our role is to balance the interest of consumers as well as the operators in this business," Tiwari added.

Discussing the expansion of CNG and PNG infrastructure, Tiwari said that licenses have been granted to cover the entire country, with operators including public sector undertakings (PSUs), private companies, and joint ventures.

