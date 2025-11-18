CMAT 2026 registration deadline extended; check new date here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially extended the last date to submit applications for the Common Management Admission Test 2026 (CMAT 2026).

Candidates can now complete the online registration process until November 24, 2025, instead of the earlier deadline of November 17.

In addition to the extended registration window, the fee payment deadline has been pushed to November 25, 2025 (until 11:50 pm).

A correction window will also be available from November 26 to November 28, 2025, enabling applicants to edit certain details in their submitted forms.

Here is how candidates can register for CMAT 2026:

Visit the official website for CMAT 2026 cmat.nta.nic.in

Click on the CMAT registration link

Click on new registration

Enter all required details

Fill out the application form

Upload all necessary documents

Submit the application fee

Application fees remain unchanged: Rs 2,500 for general male candidates, and Rs 1,250 for female/general-EWS/SC/ST/OBC-NCL/PwBD/third-gender applicants. Payments must be made online; no offline fee submission is permitted.

The CMAT is a computer-based test designed to assess candidates seeking admission into management programmes across India, including MBA/PGDM and related courses, by evaluating aptitude in Quantitative Techniques & Data Interpretation, Logical Reasoning, Language Comprehension, General Awareness and Innovation & Entrepreneurship.