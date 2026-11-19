Gorakhpur: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the state's first Forestry and Horticulture University in the Campierganj area of Gorakhpur on Thursday, marking a major step towards strengthening education and research in forestry, horticulture and environmental conservation.

The proposed institution will be developed across approximately 50 hectares of land at an estimated cost of Rs 491 crore.