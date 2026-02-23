Yogi Adityanath meets GIC and Temasek heads to boost investment ties

Singapore: UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday met with the Government of Singapore Investment Corporation (GIC) CEO Lim Chow Kiat-led delegation and held talks for long-term institutional investments in Uttar Pradesh, specifically in infrastructure, logistics, industrial parks, and sustainable urban development projects.



In an 'X' post, the UP CM also appreciated GIC's existing partnerships in Uttar Pradesh, including its association with IRB in the Ganga Expressway project.

"Had a fruitful meeting with Lim Chow Kiat, Chief Executive Officer, GIC, along with his delegation, in Singapore today. Explored avenues for long term institutional investments in Uttar Pradesh, particularly in infrastructure, logistics, industrial parks and sustainable urban development projects. Appreciated GIC's existing partnerships in Uttar Pradesh, including its association with IRB in the Ganga Expressway project and collaboration with Greenko in the state," CM Yogi wrote on 'X'.

The Chief Minister also met Temasek chairman Teo Chee Hean and discussed investment opportunities across Uttar Pradesh in various fields, including data centres, logistics hubs, renewable energy, and industrial infrastructure.



"Had a productive meeting with Teo Chee Hean, Chairman, Temasek, and his team in Singapore today. Discussed opportunities for sovereign investment participation in Uttar Pradesh across data centres, logistics hubs, renewable energy and industrial infrastructure. Highlighted the state's policy framework and fast track clearances for global investors," CM Yogi wrote on 'X'.