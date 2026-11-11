CM Yogi Adityanath slams irregularities in UP recruitment pre-2017

"You also witnessed the Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya. How many of you attended the Ayodhya Deepotsav? How was it? Wonderful, wasn't it? You celebrated Diwali as well, but many people complained that it caused pollution. I say that even if pollution increased, it would eventually subside, so why worry? Nobody questions those who polluted the entire system through their corrupt practices. But if the public celebrates Diwali with firecrackers for just one day, suddenly it becomes a major pollution issue. Even if pollution occurs, it will eventually settle down. That is not a major concern. People did the right thing by celebrating Diwali with great enthusiasm and bursting plenty of firecrackers. We had also said that there would be no restrictions on firecrackers," CM Yogi said.

(IANS)