CM Yadav extends greetings to students on MP board Class 10-12 results 2026; announces 'second opportunity' exam for failed students



Additionally, in a post on X, CM Yadav stated, "Students have set a new record in the Madhya Pradesh Board Examination 2025-26. In the past 16 years, this year's Class 12 result is the best. This result represents a new chapter of the "golden Madhya Pradesh." After declaring the results of Class 10 and Class 12 today, I congratulate all students who have passed and those who have secured positions in the merit list. I also extend my appreciation to the teachers and parents whose guidance and sacrifices helped students achieve their goals."

"The results of tribal districts are the best in the state. At the same time, girls have continued to maintain their dominance in the exam. Continuous improvements in the education sector have resulted in better performance by students of government schools, whose results are higher than those of private schools. For the first time in Madhya Pradesh, a "second opportunity" examination is being conducted in place of supplementary exams.