CM Vijay to revive education awards, board exam toppers to be honoured

Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay is set to revive the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) Education Awards, with district toppers in the Class 10 and Class 12 state board examinations expected to be felicitated at a function later this month or in the first week of August, according to party sources.

The ceremony will be Vijay's first Education Awards event since assuming office as Chief Minister, adding fresh significance to an initiative he launched in 2023, well before entering government.

The annual programme began with Vijay personally honouring the top three scorers in Classes 10 and 12 from every Assembly constituency. Over the past three years.

Following TVK's rise to power earlier this year, the absence of an announcement on the awards had sparked speculation on social media over whether the programme would continue. Party sources, however, said preparations are now underway, with district secretaries directed to coordinate with eligible students and arrange their travel to Chennai along with their parents.

"The date will be finalised shortly. The event is expected to be held either in the last week of July or during the first week of August. Like last year, it will be conducted in a single phase at a private hotel in Mahabalipuram," a senior party functionary told DT Next.

The functionary added that while the event will be attended by Chief Minister Vijay, the gold medals and other honours will continue to be presented by the party rather than the government, maintaining the programme's identity as a TVK initiative.

Earlier reports had indicated that TVK district units had been instructed to compile lists of students who secured the first, second and third ranks in every Assembly constituency for the annual awards and scholarship programme. Last year's ceremony saw nearly 600 students participate, with Vijay interacting with awardees and encouraging them to pursue higher education while contributing to society.