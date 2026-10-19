CM Vijay pitches fresh beginnings for students and young entrepreneurs on Vijayadashami

Vijay was sworn in as Chief Minister on May 10, ending the dominance of governments led by the DMK or AIADMK. The transition placed the party at the centre of governance within little more than two years of its formation, dislodging the incumbent DMK while also overtaking the AIADMK. Against that backdrop, Vijay’s festival message focused on work, learning and enterprise, urging people to translate the spirit of the celebrations into efforts towards personal advancement and the state’s development.