West Bengal CM Suvendu stresses bringing back youths working outside, promises jobs

Nandigram: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Friday said that his government would bring back youths who had migrated outside the state in search of work and provide them employment based on their educational qualifications and skills.
Addressing a gathering while inaugurating a Durga Puja at Reyapara in Nandigram, Adhikari said employment would be provided on merit and not in exchange for bribes.
"There are several youths who are living outside the state. We have to bring them back and give them employment as per their educational qualifications and skills, and not in exchange for bribes," he said.
Reiterating that his target was to give jobs to one lakh people within a year, Adhikari said 11,000 constables were given appointment letters earlier this week.
The chief minister said he shared a spiritual bond with the people of Nandigram and would continue to fulfil his responsibilities towards the area despite winning the Bhabanipur assembly constituency in south Kolkata.
"I will remain the voter of Nandigram despite winning the Bhabanipur assembly constituency. I will carry out my responsibilities here," he said.
Adhikari urged locals to submit proposals for the development of the area within a month, assuring them that the projects would be taken up in phases over the next two years.
"Give me a list of proposals for the development of this place within a month. I will do it within two years," he said.
He said upgrading the local hospital and replacing wooden overbridges with concrete structures were among the key requirements of the area.
The chief minister also stressed the need to extend government welfare schemes to economically weaker sections, citing Annapurna Bhandar and Awas Yojana among the initiatives through which eligible beneficiaries could be covered.
Adhikari said the people of Nandigram had consistently placed their trust in him and that he viewed his position as an opportunity to undertake development work for the region.
"I have a belief that you have not repeatedly voted for me expecting something in return. But as the administrative head of this state, I have the opportunity to do several things for you," he said.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.