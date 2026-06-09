Suvendu Adhikari pitches for faster development and investment in West Bengal



He further added that the scheme will provide major healthcare benefits, saying, "By joining the Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY scheme, every eligible family in West Bengal will now have access to top-tier, cashless healthcare across the country."



On rural development, Adhikari said he met Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and discussed upcoming schemes.

He noted, "Met with Union for Agriculture, Farmers' Welfare and Rural Development; Shivraj Singh Chouhan. The Vikshit Bharat - G Ram G Yojana will be implemented in West Bengal very soon, which will promote rural employment. Furthermore, to ensure rural development doesn't halt for a single day, the Union Ministry will be immediately approving the required funds and man-days. A scientific roadmap will be created to give a new impetus to our villages, farming, and farmers."



Regarding financial inclusion and economic growth, he said discussions were held with the Finance Minister.

He stated, "Had an extensive discussion with the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman regarding credit availability and Central Govt Scheme implementation. To empower our entrepreneurs, a renewed saturation drive will be launched for flagship schemes like PM MUDRA, Jan Dhan, PMJJBY, PMSBY, and PM SVANidhi."