CM Stalin unveils trophy for Men’s Junior Hockey World Cup ’25

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday unveiled the trophy for the upcoming FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup Tamil Nadu 2025 at the secretariat in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin.

An official release said the 14th Men’s Junior Hockey World Cup will be held in TN at two venues: the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai and the SDAT Hockey Stadium in Madurai, from November 28 to December 10.