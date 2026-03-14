CM Stalin lays foundation for water supply, school works

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin, on Friday, laid foundation stone for water supply and sewage projects in Kodambakkam, Sholinganallur and Manali zones at a total cost of Rs 25.79 crore.

As per an official release, an overhead water tank and underground water tank will be constructed in Kamaraj Colony, Kodambakkam zone at a cost of Rs 7.2 crore. Similarly, an underground tank will be constructed and a main pipeline will be laid in Ezhil Nagar in Sholinganallur zone at Rs 8.55 crore.