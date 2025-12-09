CM Stalin extends support to orphaned children in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday presented a series of welfare assistance measures to four orphaned children from Poottai village in Sankarapuram taluk in Kallakurichi, keeping in view their future well-being.

The children lost their father Kamalakkannan on November 14, due to illness. Their mother Vasanti had passed away earlier in 2017, leaving behind three daughters and a son.

After learning about the family’s situation, CM Stalin had earlier spoken to the children over the phone, consoled them and assured that the government would extend all necessary support. In a social media post, he had said that the children would hereafter be under the care of the government.

Fulfilling this assurance, the CM handed over several assistance orders at the Secretariat on Monday. According to a release, Kamalakkannan’s daughter Lavanya was given a house site patta valued at `2.50 lakh and a house construction allotment order worth `3.55 lakh under the Kalaignar Kanavu Illam scheme. She was also provided with an appointment order for the post of computer assistant at the Sankarapuram Block Development Office.

Daughter Rishika and son Abnesh were sanctioned monthly financial assistance of `2,000 each under the Anbukkarangal scheme. Another daughter, Reena, received a one-time assistance of `6,000 for skill training in beautician course, the release added.