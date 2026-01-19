CM Stalin announces TN literary awards for 7 languages amid Sahitya Akademi row

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday announced that the Tamil Nadu government will institute national-level literary awards for outstanding works in select Indian languages.

The CM made the announcement at the valedictory ceremony of the Chennai International Book Fair (CIBF), in the presence of writers, publishers and literary delegates from across India and several foreign countries.

This was in response to the cancellation of the Sahitya Akademi Awards 2025 following the intervention of the Union Ministry of Culture in December.

Announcing the initiative, the CM said the state government would confer annual national-level honours titled the ‘Semmozhi Literary Award’ for outstanding literary works published in select Indian languages.