Hemant Soren calls for united action on malnutrition

Ranchi: Expressing concern over malnutrition among children in the state, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday called for collective efforts to eradicate what he described as a "curse on society".
Addressing newly appointed child development project officers (CDPOs) and women supervisors, Soren said a large number of children in Jharkhand continued to suffer from malnutrition and warned that the problem could become a lifelong challenge if not addressed in time.
"Even today, a large number of children in the state continue to suffer from malnutrition. It is extremely important to eliminate malnutrition from the state," he said.
The CM handed appointment letters to 62 CDPOs and 337 women supervisors at the programme.
Urging the newly appointed officials to work towards removing malnutrition from its roots, Soren said the government was implementing several programmes to promote growth and development among the people.
"Our priority is to ensure that government schemes and benefits reach the poorest and most marginalised people in the development process," he said.
Soren said the dream of building a healthy, better and developed society could not be achieved by the efforts of one person alone and required collective participation.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.