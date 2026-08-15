CM Shivakumar announces AI education programme for schools in Karnataka

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Saturday announced the AI Akshara Abhiyana and Coding Gurukula programme to introduce artificial intelligence education in schools across the state and equip students to compete at the global level."We are now entering a new technological era. The AI campaign and Coding Gurukula - this is your era, a new era," Shivakumar said in his Independence Day speech from the sprawling Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw Parade Ground here.