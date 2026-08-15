CM Shivakumar announces AI education programme for schools in Karnataka

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Saturday announced the AI Akshara Abhiyana and Coding Gurukula programme to introduce artificial intelligence education in schools across the state and equip students to compete at the global level."We are now entering a new technological era. The AI campaign and Coding Gurukula - this is your era, a new era," Shivakumar said in his Independence Day speech from the sprawling Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw Parade Ground here.
He said his government has already formulated programmes to transform the skills of today's youth and enable them to compete globally, adding that AI education would be introduced in schools across Karnataka from Class 6.
"For this purpose, today I am announcing an important programme called the 'AI Akshara Abhiyana and Coding Gurukula'," he said.
Shivakumar said the government was also working on establishing India's first government-owned AI university in Bengaluru.
"The entire world is looking at India for the country's first government-owned AI university. I have already announced the establishment of an AI university in Bengaluru, Karnataka, and I am also formulating the programme," he said.
He also stressed the need to improve the quality of schools and colleges to ensure Karnataka's youth are prepared for the emerging technological era.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.