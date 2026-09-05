CM Satheesan shares 'student' experience at IIM Kozhikode on Teachers' Day

Kozhikode: "Literally, we became students," Keralam Chief Minister V D Satheesan said on Teachers' Day on Saturday, recalling his experience of attending classes with his 20-member cabinet during a two-day leadership retreat at IIM Kozhikode.
In a Facebook video message, Satheesan said he and his cabinet colleagues had attended classes as students at the Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode on Friday and Saturday as part of the programme, organised under the theme 'Reimagining Keralam'.
"Today is Teachers' Day. After many years, members of the cabinet and I are sitting in class as students at IIM-K, yesterday and today," he said.
He said experts from different parts of the world had conducted sessions on various subjects and shared their knowledge, experience and global perspectives.
"Literally, we became students," Satheesan said, adding that the sessions offered the cabinet valuable insights into informed decision-making and effective policy implementation.
According to the CM, the programme covered various aspects of governance, including strengthening the state's health sector, reforming higher education and developing an effective disaster management model in the era of climate change.
"The programme covered everything needed to deliver quality governance that holds people close to heart," he said.
Satheesan said the sessions were led by professors from one of India's renowned management institutes, along with guest faculty from different parts of the world.
"Honestly, we are gaining great enthusiasm and energy from here," he said.
He said learning new things offered an opportunity for self-discovery and to renew oneself through every lesson.
"I believe this will help us apply these insights effectively for the benefit of Keralam," Satheesan said.
Expressing gratitude to the teachers who had taught the cabinet members, he extended Teachers' Day greetings to teachers across the world.
"On this occasion, I remember all the teachers who taught us and conducted classes for us in schools and colleges," he said.
The programme was conceptualised by IIM-K Director Prof Debashis Chatterjee and faculty members.
The retreat brought together Keralam's political leadership, IIM-K faculty and distinguished international scholars for a forward-looking dialogue on the forces shaping the state's future, the institute said in a recent statement.
The sessions focused on transformational leadership, behavioural science, climate resilience, healthcare and ageing, the economy, employment, entrepreneurship, higher education and Keralam's global positioning, IIM-K said.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.