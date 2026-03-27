CM Revanth Reddy to virtually address AI symposium at Harvard Kennedy School on Mar 27

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will virtually deliver the keynote address at the first-of-its-kind AI symposium organised by the Harvard Kennedy School on March 27.
The Harvard Kennedy School Executive Education at Harvard University is organising the symposium, bringing together leading voices from government, industry, and academia to deliberate on the rapidly evolving global AI landscape.
Reddy, an executive education alumnus of the institution, has been invited to deliver the keynote address, the Telangana CMO said in a post on 'X' on Thursday.
In view of the ongoing Budget session, the CM will not be travelling to Boston and will instead deliver his address virtually as a special arrangement, it said.
The symposium will commence with opening remarks by Jeremy Weinstein, Dean of the Faculty, Harvard Kennedy School.
"Supported by the Business and Government PIC and the AI & Tech Policy Caucus at HKS, along with several Harvard-based think tanks, the event will be held in person at the HKS campus," it said.
The symposium will foster dialogue on Artificial Intelligence across governance, economic competitiveness, geopolitics, and human capital, followed by panel discussions on "The Race to AGI", "AI in Emerging Markets", "Geopolitics of Compute", and "The Future of Work and Education", it further said.
"The distinguished lineup of speakers includes @AnoushehAnsari, CEO of XPRIZE; Illango Pachamuthu of the World Bank; @GlobalFatema, from the Harvard Center for International Development; and @LandrySigne of the Brookings Institution, among several other global experts and thought leaders," it added.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.